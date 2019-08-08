I'm 32 & This Is How Much My Husband & I Spent On A Trip To The Galapagos Islands

12:30 p.m. – You are going to quickly discover that T is a ceviche fiend and he is eager to try it out here since it’s something that the Galapagos is known for and also something that our beloved landlocked hometown in Ecuador does not do well. We decide to walk around and see what we can find. In most of Ecuador, we rely on an application called MapsMe but here it seems as if only the main streets and attractions have been recorded. Thankfully, the islands in the Galapagos are so small that you can get around to most things just by walking. We end up finding a little hole in the wall place that only has ceviche and each order some – I get just fish and he gets the “mixto” that has octopus and shrimp as well. They do not disappoint, everything tastes super fresh, although I do notice that when the waitress takes our dishes and silverware she rinses them off without using soap and stacks them up with the other clean dishes. This is not surprising based on our past experiences but it’s not thrilling either. I’ve learned to not freak out about germs since living here, that’s for sure. $26.00