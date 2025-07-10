Black & Unbothered When There’s A Heatwave In New York City

NYC might not be the spot you think of immediately when you think a destination with temperatures that soar into the 90s℉ or 100s℉ , but I promise there’s still fun to be had — even in the blistering heat. Let me be clear that I know how serious and dangerous the heat can be, so my first piece of advice is to stay safe, hydrate, and if it's too hot, stay inside. That said, I’ve got you covered for the cooler summer days too, because there’s no better place in the world than New York City in the summer — rain, shine, or sweltering. I said what I said! So if you’re planning a trip to NYC and you need some options for a long weekend, a last-minute staycay, or just a good ol’ getaway, I’ve got you covered with these tips and recommendations.