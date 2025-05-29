Forget The Tourist Traps—These 5 Getaways Feel Like Hidden Gems

When it comes to planning a vacation— whether a girls trip, a baection or a solo reset— social media can be a gift and a curse. On one hand, it can provide endless inspiration for your vacay looks, places for indulgent cuisine, content friendly locations and crowdsourced tips on safety (especially clutch for Black women travelers). But, on the other hand, once a destination goes viral it seems like everyone hyper-fixates on that one place, leading to packed beaches, long lines and worse— increased prices due to demand. While your IG feed may be filled with the usual hotspots, the real flex is choosing the detour destination.
I’m not saying completely skip that popular island resort that’s been living rent-free on your vision board. But, what if your beach getaway came with a twist? Think, flying to Aruba but with an added jaunt over to Curaçao. These detours aren’t just side quests — they’re the secret sauce that turns a good getaway into a great one.
So before you request that much-deserved PTO, let me put you on to a few under the radar— but just as worthy— spots that deserve your time.
Aruba For The Beaches, Curaçao For The Culture
There’s no denying the pristine beaches found in Aruba. We’re talking powdery soft sand and the perfect hue of cerulean blue waters. Of course, you can’t miss the option to get up close with the island’s famous flamingos, too. Start your adventure with a few days at the Aruba Marriott Resort, located on Palm Beach, then for a casual, fresh seafood meal, head to local favorite, Zeerovers. If you’re into adventure and adrenaline-pumping experiences, book a half-day off-road excursion through Arikok National Park.
Once you’ve had your fix in Aruba, take a 30-minute flight to its sister island, Curaçao. Part of the ABC islands (Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao), here you’ll find a more authentic vibe, which invites a slower pace, immersion in local traditions and over 35 beaches. Start by strolling the capital, Willemstad, for the colorful row houses. As for where to stay, Black-owned Bario Hotel & Bar is located in the artsy Otrobanda neighborhood. The star of the show for the property, though, is its open-air al fresco food court, Bario Urban Street Food. It’s a colorful hub of shipping-container stalls, each serving distinctive and locally-inspired street food and craft cocktails.
Miami For The Nightlife, Fort Lauderdale For The Laid-Back Luxe
Miami has always been regarded as an ultra-luxe city, known to be frequented by some of our favorite celebs. And, for good reason. For starters, there’s world-class shopping and dining experiences at places like Brickell City Center and Miami’s Design District. All while being just a short drive away from the iconic shores of South Beach. But let’s be real: in recent years, the city has become quite crowded, especially during peak seasons like spring break.
If you’ve never indulged in the thrill of the 305, then by all means, try it at least once. But, if you’re craving some place equally chic, yet laid-back, then opt for nearby Fort Lauderdale located only 45-minutes north. Nicknamed the “Venice of America”, you’ll be treated to more than 3,000 miles of waterways, weaving throughout the city and best explored via Water Taxi. For the foodies, head to Las Olas for some of the area’s best restaurants, like Louie Bossi and Black-owned The Katherine.
Still want a luxury feel? The W Fort Lauderdale is unmatched. There you’ll find a rooftop pool, full-service spa and lively cocktails served with a vibe at their Living Room bar.
St. Maarten For The IG-worthy Photos, Saba For Its Natural Charm
We’ve all seen at least one photo or video of the viral low-flying plane landing just above St. Maarten’s Maho Beach. While it's certainly a spectacle to behold this half-Dutch, half-French island is more than a photo opp. It’s home to the world’s steepest zip line, an underwater sculpture museum and more than 200 cultures. But it’s also the perfect hub to island hop to smaller islands, like Saba.
Only a 12-minute flight from St. Maarten’s airport, Saba is a tiny island with the world’s shortest commercial runway. Pro tip: grab a seat near the cockpit because the view is unbelievable. Once there, get ready for true natural immersion by way of the more than 20 hiking trails, swim through volcanic caves or simply enjoy time in this nature-lover’s paradise.
Nashville For Endless Live Music, Memphis For The Rich Black History
Tennessee’s capital city aka “Music City” is known for its Honky Tonk Highway on Lower Broadway, with rows of venues that fill the street with live music day and night. It’s also a magnet for bachelorette parties and is said to be the bachelorette party capital of the United States, drawing in thousands each year. For something a bit unique, Nashville’s Centennial Park has a full-scale replica of the Greek Parthenon. While this is certainly all worth the trip, Memphis deserves a little more commotion.
There, stay in the heart of all the action at Hyatt Centric Beale Street Memphis, the first and only hotel on iconic Beale Street. Here, you can easily walk to major landmarks and attractions. Grab ribs at Rendezvous, hot chicken at Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken and head to B.B. King’s Blues Club for a nightcap. Then dive into Black music history at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music and the Blues Hall of Fame. This city moves with legacy.
Nassau For The Eats, South Andros For The Escape
Most folks choose to visit Nassau via their favorite cruise line. Once on the island, they lounge on Junkanoo Beach, get their straw market souvenirs, take a booze cruise and of course, indulge in all the authentic Bahamian cuisine their hearts desire. But Nassau is also the perfect base for accessing other picturesque islands within the Bahamas, like South Andros.
The largest but least populated of the Out-Islands, this quieter detour option is perfect for those seeking a little relaxation after the hustle and bustle of Nassau. It’s giving private island vibes without the pretentious price tag. Stay at Caerula Mar Club, situated on 10-acres of beachfront, the resort features private open-air villas and suites, an oceanfront spa, complimentary bicycles to explore on your own and plenty of dining options to suit any palate. While rest is key on South Andros, there are also plenty of opportunities for boating excursions, hiking trails, swimming in underwater caves and visiting The Bahamas’ mystical blue holes.
