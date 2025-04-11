This LA Hotel Specializes In Longer Stays & It’s A Remote Worker’s Dream

Even though return-to-office mandates are on the rise, we know that flexible working isn’t going anywhere. And we know that Black women especially have benefitted from the switch to remote office life and are the most reluctant to head back to in-person work (back to expensive commutes and fielding microaggressions from Karen while huddled around the coffee machine? No, thank you). Even as more companies turn to hybrid work models where employees are slowly returning to IRL offices a few days a week, the reality is that working remotely is here to stay. And for me, someone who lives in a whole different country than where my company’s head office is located, working remotely is a lifeline and a necessity. When I travel for work, I usually have to post up for a week or two and finding accommodations can be tricky. So when I found out about the AKA West Hollywood, a luxury residence in Los Angeles that specializes in extended stays, I knew it was the perfect place for a 10-day whirlwind trip during awards season.
“Long established as the top choice for West Hollywood's creative and dynamic community, AKA welcomes short-term accommodations of a week or longer as well as monthly stays,” the hotel residence’s website boasts. “Whether you’re in town for business, relocating to the area, visiting family, or anything in between, let AKA provide you with an elevated home away from home.” And that’s exactly what AKA West Hollywood did. In between running from covering award show red carpets (four in a week!) to industry parties and catching up with my LA-based friends, on top of my daily editorial director duties, the AKA was my sanctuary away from the chaos.
Strong Wifi & A Space To Stay That Feels Like Home
From the first moment I arrived, the AKA staff was friendly and so welcoming. I had to send a few of my red carpet outfits to the residence ahead of time and my packages were waiting in my suite right after check-in. Along with my fits, there was a gift bag full of AKA swag waiting on the kitchen island when I arrived. Did I mention each suite is equipped with a full kitchen? From the moment I checked into my suite, I knew this wasn’t going to be just another hotel stay — it was a lifestyle shift. The space was sleek, spacious, and incredibly well-designed, with modern furnishings, striking the perfect balance between comfort and style. Along with the full kitchen, my suite had a cozy living area, and a private balcony with panoramic views of the Hollywood Hills, ideal for taking calls with a backdrop that quietly flexes without saying a word.
The high-speed internet was seamless, and the desk setup was ergonomic enough for long stretches of productivity. Everything at the AKA West Hollywood is curated to perfection. I was most struck by how at home I felt, instantly. Staying there felt like living out teen Kathleen's dreams of growing up and moving to LA in my own swanky apartment on Sunset Boulevard. Teen Kathleen dreamed big. Staying at the AKA brought me back to those adolescent ambitions and reminded me that while work can be stressful and intense, I'm doing what I always dreamed of — and that's what matters. Call me overly sentimental, but this space made me emotional.
My first weekend at AKA was hectic, and as an on-the-go entertainment reporter, I needed my space to serve as an office, a makeup room, a wardrobe fitting suite, and a comfortable escape. It gave me all of the above. Before each red carpet (first up was the NAACP Image Awards and the SAG Awards), my makeup artist Aniya would arrive and set up on the kitchen spacious counter. The floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room let in ample natural light so Aniya was able to work her magic with adequate lighting. The high-speed Wi-Fi allowed me to prep for interviews in the makeup chair from the comfort of my own space, and when I needed to print out my questions to take with me to the red carpet, the front desk attendant was on it and had them waiting for me on my way out the door for the day. The concierge is available 24/7 and everyone was so helpful. From printouts, to receiving packages, to replacing misplaced keys (I told you it was a hectic week!), the staff was some of the best I've encountered in all my stays in hotels around the world.
Meetings By The Pool & Parties On The Terrace
When I wasn't heading to cover an event, I was posted up by the pool deck, which offered the perfect blend of productivity and relaxation. It was February in Los Angeles, so you never know what kind of weather you're going to get. Thankfully, it was beautiful all week, and I got to take advantage of the sun with a serene poolside view. During awards season, one of the busiest times of year, there are a lot of pre-show meetings so having a private space to take them was key. My room was perfect, but after awhile, I wanted a change of scenery (and I had escaped Canadian winter after all, why not take advantage of the warmth?). There's nothing worse than being the obnoxious person on a loud conference call while other people around you are trying to relax. Lucky for me, there was only a couple other people on the pool deck with me and I was able to find a quiet spot in a corner so I wasn't disruptive to any one else.
Later in the day, I took advantage of the a.lounge, a space that was clearly designed with modern professionals in mind. Its stylish sophistication was inspiring, and after meeting friends for dinner at Sushiya on Sunset (a five minute walk, there are so many great restaurants in the neighborhood)
it was the perfect place to unwind and relax. The vibe artfully complements the vibrancy of West Hollywood and it was a fun spot to enjoy the company of friends and fellow residents in a stylish, elevated atmosphere. Some people wouldn't call lounging on a terrace their idea of a party, but when you're out and about as much as I am, a chill hang with friends in the best party there is.
Work Hard & Work Out In Luxury
When I'm traveling alone, especially when I'm working remotely and my hours are unpredictable, I'm also looking for a space that feels safe. No matter what time I was stumbling through the AKA doors (the stumbling was heel-induced, not alcohol, I swear), there was someone there to greet me (truly, I can't big up the front desk staff enough) and the facilities felt secure and safety was clearly a priority. Walking through the property (which also features an open-air retail plaza with Kith) and its private outdoor on-site path, I felt right at home and could see why the AKA prides itself on being pet friendly. I didn't have my dog, Apollo Creed, with me on this trip, but I know that when I come back (and I will be back!), we'd be able to enjoy fresh air and mingle with other dogs without having to go far. A helpful note from the AKA site: "Close proximity to doggy daycare and grooming facility Tailwaggers West Hollywood along with several trusted neighborhood pet stores for when you run out of treats."
One of my favorite nights at the AKA was when I came home from the SAG Awards red carpet, ordered some Thai food (conveniently, they send your Uber Eats orders right up to your room), streamed the show from my kitchen table, and caught up on some writing. Once again, I felt like I was living my younger self's wildest dreams. That might sound silly, since realistically, I was just relaxing in a residence, eating a pad see ew and watching Kristen Bell joke about kissing Adam Brody, but the simplicity was significant to me. Looking around at my residence, which featured a Yard sofa, designed by Francesco Rota for Lema and upholstered in Kvadrat fabrics, which a big, beautiful living room accented by modern consoles by Piero Lissoni and a luxurious wool Stepevi rug, I was full of gratitude — not just because I get to travel to LA for work, but that a space like this for me to work from exists.
The next day, I woke up early and hit the gym. I've been back on my fitness game lately, so I was delighted to find out that the AKA offers complimentary fitness classes. From the high-energy movements of Rumble Boxing to the focused strength-building of Mat Pilates, and the rejuvenating flow of yoga, their classes are thoughtfully curated to promote both physical and mental wellness. During my stay, I was able to keep up the consistency of my workout regime and even though I missed the group pilates class that week, doing solo workouts was still fun. The fitness center includes state-of-the-art elliptical cross-trainers, treadmills, cycles, weight training equipment, and ample space for stretching or yoga.
For Days Off & Sunday Sleep-Ins
The Sunday I spent at the AKA was the opposite of a lazy one. It was the day of the Academy Awards so it's an understatement to say it was a busy one. While I didn't get to sleep in, I woke up in luxury in a king-sized bed adorned in luscious linens, and that's a key component (if you are so lucky!) to starting off a good day of work. The AKA's open, airy interiors are a dream to wake up to. They showcase contemporary design elements, from the rich walnut floors to the cozy bed, it was inspiring to spend romantic mornings alone (maybe I spend too much time on TikTok but yes, I like to romanticize my life!) gazing across endless views of the city and the hills from my luxury suite and private balcony.
Speaking of Oscar Sunday, if I did have the day off, I would have leaned into the Hollywood theme and taken advantage of the a.cinema theater. As the AKA site boasts, "Cinephiles will most certainly appreciate our sophisticated private film experience. The intimate, a.cinema theater is available to all our residents to reserve for personal screenings, business meetings, and a curated weekly film selection of classic and contemporary films specifically chosen by Max Markowitz of moviecritictoday.com. Kick back into one of our oversized, plush-leather reclining seats and unwind with your favorite on-screen entertainment." The AKA may be the perfect place to work hard, but there's plenty to do on your days off too.
If you tend to spend your off days cleaning like me (in my defense, I'm a Capricorn), the AKA offers in-suite laundry and meticulous housekeeping. There's also valet dry cleaning and laundering services available.
The hustle and bustle of my 10-day stay at the AKA was exhilarating and fulfilling, but so were the nights I stayed in, poured a glass of wine, and watched the city lights flicker from my balcony. Working remotely from AKA didn’t just support my routine — it elevated it. It’s not just about having a place to sleep; it’s about having a space that makes the lines between work and life blur in the best possible way.
