Need Some Cozy & Stylish Travel Outfits? Amazon Has It Covered

When you're going away for a certain period of time, downsizing the amount of clothing you pack is the smart thing to do. That's why we highly recommend bringing a "shacket" — a hybrid between a button-down and a jacket — for your travels. The loosely fitted garment can either be styled as a top or worn as outerwear. The latter option is especially handy when you are running out of space in your suitcase. It's also lightweight enough to be tied around your waist or draped across your shoulders if you want to add an extra oomph to your ensemble.