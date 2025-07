I Turned 35, Took a Solo Trip to the Jungle, & Cried the Whole Time — In a Good Way

After a lake-side brunch, I spent the day at The Beach Club, a chic retreat between a sparkling infinity pool and the Caribbean sea. Under an all-white cabana that felt very White Lotus , I turned my phone off, drank sangria, and read “ Women Who Run With the Wolves ” by Clarissa Pinkola Estés. The book is an excavation of the untamed, intuitive nature of women that’s been buried beneath centuries of conditioning, and it felt like an answer or, maybe, an invitation. In the movies I watched as a teen, mid-life crises were represented through sports cars and romantic betrayals, reckless acts to feel something, anything, even if it came with regret. They upended the characters’ lives and relationships. That’s not my style. Maybe this isn't that. Or maybe I'm too sensible, too emotionally mature, or too Puerto Rican to disrupt my life in that way.