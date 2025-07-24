I Turned 35, Took a Solo Trip to the Jungle, & Cried the Whole Time — In a Good Way

For most of the past 35 years, I lived life according to a to-do list: get good grades, go to college in New York, attend graduate school, become the editor of a magazine, write a book, and buy a house. I’ve crossed each off and many more. I’m proud of myself. Deeply. The women in my family never had the privilege to do the things I’ve done, and I’ve been able to travel all around the world while doing it. And while I'm grateful I've been following my own, self-written itinerary, and for all of the places it’s led me, I think 35 is inviting me to step outside the to-do list.