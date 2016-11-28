I'm getting older. I can't avoid it and I can't deny it. I tried to dye my hair this week (regulation GMTV blonde) and it now has a sheen of lavender, like a purple rinse. I despaired for a day and then realised that, over a certain age, no one looks at you closely, so it's irrelevant what colour my hair is.



I almost felt at ease having a purple rinse; so at ease that I tried to cut my fringe, too. I'm now visibly wonky and purple, like an aunt from a Roald Dahl quip. However much we talk about 40 being the new 20 and 50 being the new 30, it's not. We just wear younger clothes, we just have work done, and we are just given permission to engage with fashion and style a bit longer. Dyeing my hair blonde or purple doesn't stop the clock. Enduring a whole day of skinny jeans that squeeze, pull and pinch doesn't mean I'm 30 – not when I'd rather be in something stretchy that stays up.



I've seen a few posts recently from women, like me, who visibly transitioned when they were older, maybe in their 40s or 50s. I say 'visibly transitioned' to try and get away from the old notion that in some way we (trans folk) move from A to B – we don't. Their posts were emotional confessions, often on a Friday or Saturday night, that they were lonely and could use a hug. They crave intimacy, someone to love, caress and maybe even have sex with; a fuck this way or that. When I read these posts I'm horrified that people would express such personal stuff to the world, that they could allow themselves to be so vulnerable, and my first feeling is a little judgemental. But my next feeling is envy. I'm envious that I feel exactly the same as them but I can't voice it, even on social media – that I can't say I'm alone and then get a litany of hugs, kisses and funny symbols that my eyes don't allow me to see properly, so I ignore them. Over-50s can't do emoji, apart from the really simple thumbs-up or smiley faces.



I feel just like them, those women expressing their sadness. I am clearly me now, but to the world, however clear I am, I'm middle aged – and middle-aged people don't get a whole lot of interest and attention, not the romantic, desirable, dirty kind. Middle-aged women and men – despite the old (outdated) adage that men improve with age – get ignored.



Just look at the number of men on Tinder. Men divorced or men never married, men who pose in front of big cars and next to sharks, men dressed up to climb mountains, or serious, successful men dressed up in suits. Men desperately trying to be the kind of man they still think women want, only now they are the greying, balding version that doesn't quite know how. I want to hug them all, just for a second.

