Trump’s Victory Poses A Very Real Threat To Abortion Access In The UK

Katherine O’Brien, associate director at the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), has previously told Refinery29 the situation here is serious. She said: “Over the last year [2021/2022] we have seen a number of clinics targeted by anti-abortion protests for the first time, indicating that this incredibly harmful activity is spreading. We know that anti-abortion activists in the UK have very close ties with their U.S. counterparts and will emulate their tactics in the hope of achieving the kind of ‘success’ they see in the revocation of Roe v. Wade. We are witnessing the Americanisation of anti-abortion activity in the UK and we can now very clearly see where it leads: to the rolling back of women’s rights.” In a new statement issued today, BPAS said: “When abortion access is restricted, women die. When the third largest country in the world rolls back abortion rights, we all suffer. [...] it weakens the progress we’ve fought for in every corner of the globe. It's no coincidence that alongside the anti-abortion movement fighting to overturn Roe v. Wade, the UK saw record-high police investigations into abortion-related offences and the most significant parliamentary attempt to roll back abortion access in decades.” They added that anti-abortion activists are “emboldened” by the election result.