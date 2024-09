5 Women On The Effect Of Having A Good First Period

Getting your first period is one of those moments in life that sticks with you forever — whether it was good or bad. Not to sound like an after-school special here but menstruation kick-starts a brand-new era of life; one of new discoveries, changing emotions and growth, both physically and emotionally. It’s a rite of passage for most women and people with uteruses but it also often comes loaded with stigma, shame and embarrassment, especially in those first vulnerable moments. But a first period can also be a positive experience that can shape how we view our changing bodies and learn to live with our menstrual cycles . It’s entirely possible to work on and embrace your constantly changing body into adulthood, and it’s even more possible to pass along that ethos and knowledge to generations to come.