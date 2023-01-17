‘My Uterus Is A Curse’: The Hidden Weight Of Heavy Menstrual Bleeding

"It started to impact my daily life and I didn't feel like I could do things normally without having to almost take time out to lie in a foetal position until it subsided,” Dalton tells Refinery29. It amplified her anxiety about not being in her own home whenever she was bleeding. “For me, there was a lot of fear around being in an unknown environment… I didn't necessarily feel comfortable telling my employer or my coach that I was really struggling… I almost felt like I had to push through.”