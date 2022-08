Chronic UTIs Plague Women Across The UK – Why Does No One Care?

Beth’s story is extreme but not unique. According to Dr Catriona Anderson, GP, microbiologist and specialist in UTIs , almost 1 million women in the UK live with a chronic UTI. Beth’s experience of being dismissed by her doctors is also not unusual. After going to A&E with intense UTI symptoms, 20-year-old Anna, a medical student in Glasgow, says she "just felt like an idiot". She adds: "A lot of these male doctors have never had a UTI, they don’t understand." Twenty-six-year-old Hazel from Brighton says she was "treated like a child" when she went to the doctor with her symptoms. Being constantly told that your pain and discomfort is all in your head takes its toll on your mental health. "I feel like I’ve lost a lot of faith in doctors," says 26-year-old Emma from Essex. "They made me feel like I was going crazy." Dr Anderson says that many of her chronic UTI patients have come to her after attempting suicide