What It’s Like To Get A Smear Test When You’ve Never Had Penetrative Sex

She asked if I had any questions so I decided to try to clear up my anxieties by asking: "Do you use a small speculum?" The nurse nodded and told me that the ones they use are all small, which left me feeling relieved after seeing an array of different sizes online, including some quite hefty ones. A speculum allows the nurse to look inside you by widening your cervix in order to take a swab. While chatting to the nurse I left out the fact that I’d never had penetrative sex since she didn’t seem bothered either way. Painting a picture of what would happen next, she explained the process, how she’d insert the speculum and that I should let her know if I wanted her to stop at any point. She finished up by saying that it should only take a few minutes unless my cervix was hard to find, then invited me to go behind the curtain, undress and lie on the bed with a sheet of paper over my lap.