I Never Felt Like My Virginity Belonged To Me—Until I Lost It

At school, sex was the topic of every conversation. While at home my parents told me horror stories of how sex was a gateway to crime and drugs, that’s not what I witnessed among my classmates. Some of my girlfriends lost their virginity to love notes and custom Limewire playlists, and they were still normal teenagers, even if their heartbreaks seemed a little more agonising. Even the picture my parents painted of pregnant teens didn’t resemble reality. According to them, teenage pregnancy ends your life. Your last days look a little like this: losing your virtue and innocence, dropping out of school, getting kicked out of your home, and being forced to give up your child. But at school, a 15-year-old single mom in one of my classes was a straight-A student. She wasn’t just living; she was working hard because she understood the value of her life and that of her baby.