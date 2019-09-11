Skip navigation!
Sex
Sex
How To Practice Sex Magick This Friday The 13th
by
Erika W. Smith
Health Care
Read This Before You Donate Your Vaginal Fluid To Science
by
Molly Longman
Body
This Common Gynecological Procedure May Lead To Orgasm Loss
by
Erika W. Smith
Body
If Your Vulva Is Tingling, This Might Be Why
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex
What I Learned At An Orgasm Workshop
KATE WILLS
11 Sep 2019
Sex
Inside LA’s “Ethical Non-Monogamy” Dating Scene
Lexy Lebsack
9 Sep 2019
Sex
Sex: If So Many Of Us Are Doing It, Then Why Do I Feel So Guilty
Dani Ran
8 Sep 2019
Sex
Is That Myth About Big Feet & Penis Size True? We Asked Scientists
At some point in your life, you’ve probably heard a friend say knowingly, “You know what they say about men with big feet…” And if that friend is p
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex
This Is How Many People Still Have Sexist Views About Sex
Almost a third of people still believe that men need sex more than women, a new survey has found. Nearly 4,000 British adults were polled by YouGov for the
by
Nick Levine
Sex
The Apps To Download If You Want To Have A Threesome
by
Sara Coughlin
Sex
My Mum Offered To Buy My First Vibrator & I'll Do The Same For My...
One day during the summer I turned 16, my mum sat me down in the kitchen with a serious look – uncommon in our relaxed, cavalier household – and said s
by
Ruby Abbiss
Sex
What Sleeping With 100+ Men Taught Me About Self-Love
“You’ll sleep with pretty much anyone,” Jennifer, one of my best friends, tells me. We’re sitting in our living room with a group of people
by
Almara Abgarian
Sex
9 Tips For Pleasuring A Woman With Your Hands
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Sex
I Don't Orgasm During Sex & It Doesn't Bother Me Anymore
I didn't orgasm the first time I had sex, but it wasn't long after – maybe the sixth or seventh attempt. I remember that shag in a lot of detai
by
Girl On The Net
Sex
The Painful, Little-Known Condition That Messes With Women’...
While “vulvodynia” might not be a word you recognise, you may be familiar with its symptoms. According to a 2011 study, published in the Americ
by
Hayley MacMillen
Wellness
What Does It Mean To Be “Bi-Curious
Dictionaries differ on when exactly the word “bi-curious” was first used. According to Merriam-Webster, it was 1984; The New Partridge Dictionary of Sl
by
Erika W. Smith
Sex
What Do Your Sex Dreams Really Mean & Should You Pay Attention To...
In certain schools of psychoanalysis, namely that of Sigmund Freud, dreams are considered to be a snapshot of our unconscious desires. As he saw it, while
by
Vicky Spratt
Wellness
First Kisses: They’re Not Always Like What You See In The Movies
by
Erika W. Smith
Women's Health News
The Truth About Restoring Your Vaginal pH
I never fell asleep in my school chemistry class, but I may as well have. I zoned out and doodled the whole time. But I might have paid more attention if m
by
Molly Longman
Health Trends
Antinatalism: The Popular Reddit Movement To Stop Procreation
In the August issue of Elle, the singer Miley Cyrus revealed how she feels about having kids in the future. “We’re getting handed a piece-of-shit p
by
Cory Stieg
Sex
7 Things Happy Couples Do Differently
by
Nicole Yorio Jurick
Women's Health News
Scientists Are Coming Up With A Chlamydia Vaccine
There are so many things to worry about these days, and getting chlamydia is one of them. But scientists are doing their best to take that worry off our pl
by
Molly Longman
Sex
6 Secrets Sex Therapists Tell Their Friends
by
Lisa Harvey
Sex
Ask A Therapist: Why Don't I Want Sex With My Boyfriend Anymore
Ever wondered what you'd say to a therapist, given the chance? We asked a cognitive analytic therapist with over 30 years' clinical experience fo
by
Us
Sex
If You’re Bleeding During Sex, This Might Be Why
Sometimes, your vagina bleeds. Of course, you know this, as you bleed during your period. But you might also experience spotting between periods or while y
by
Erika W. Smith
Women's Health News
You Can Get The Period Delay Pill On The High Street Now – Here's...
It's the time of year that many of us decide to put off our periods because, quite simply, they're literally bloody inconvenient when there are s
by
Natalie Gil
Women's Health News
How Breastfeeding Changes Your Sex Life
Breastfeeding means some major changes for your body. Along with producing milk to feed your baby, your breasts will likely become larger and may feel unco
by
Erika W. Smith
Body
My Ex Was A Fat-Shaming Ninja & It Took Me Months To Catch On
There’s a campground that sits right in the center of the tri-state intersection between New York, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey that’s home to one of t
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Sex
Your Vagina Can’t Get “Loose” From Having "Too Much” Sex
You might have heard some sexist dude call a woman “loose” as an insult, meaning that she’s had so much sex and her vagina is now “loose.” We’r
by
Erika W. Smith
Women's Health News
What Is A 'Blind Vagina' & What Are The Symptoms
Ever heard of a 'blind vagina'? Us neither, until not long ago. A piece of research published in the British Medical Journal in June shone a ligh
by
Natalie Gil
Sex
If You Can’t Orgasm, Read This
When we talk about sex, sometimes it seems like all we talk about is orgasms: clitoral orgasms, G-spot orgasms, blended orgasms, squirting orgasms… but w
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
If Your Vulva Is Swollen, This Might Be Why
If you notice your vulva is swollen, you might automatically assume something is very wrong. But there are many possible explanations. If you recently had
by
Erika W. Smith
Body
Breaking Down The Controversial Abortion Method In
OITNB
The seventh and final season of Orange Is The New Black is live on Netflix, and considering many people will be binge-watching it this weekend, we need to
by
Cory Stieg
Relationships
I'm Best Friends With My Boyfriend's Ex & It's Awesome
My partner and I are at the pub with our friend Lisa and one of Lisa’s colleagues. My partner, Steve, gets up to go to the bar, Lisa goes to the toilet.
by
Abigail Moss
