Since I barely know my own anatomy, it’s hard to know theirs and what feels good and what doesn’t, which has led to some awkward encounters. My partner is not the same way. They are a bit uncomfortable with their body, but not nearly as much. I have been open with them about the fact I feel I’m ace and that’s why I never really initiate with them — it just never crosses my mind — and I let them know how I feel about them and that I love them and would absolutely have sex with them if they felt it was important or even just something they want to do. I’m extremely nervous about my lack of experience because I haven’t really engaged in anything sexual, especially with another person. I’m worried I will make things too awkward or hurt my partner from not knowing what I’m doing, especially if we bring in things like the strap-on that can cause actual damage to them. I want to have sex with them because we both enjoy it and I’ve never really regretted it with them, but I’m just so anxious from lack of experience and my feelings about sex in general that I’m afraid I may hurt them physically or appear apathetic when we do stuff.