I’m Afraid My Asexuality Is Distancing Me From My Partner

Relationship anxiety lives so heavily in the unknown. Opening up the conversations and giving each other the freedom to have different opinions is one of the most vital parts of a safe and trusting relationship. The best thing to do is share your wants and desires, but also those more haunted thoughts you might have. Tell your partner about how if you don’t show progress with your desire for sex, you’re afraid that they might be disappointed or stuck in a place of dissatisfaction. By sharing fear, it gives them the opportunity to comfort you and tell you how they really feel, if it’s something genuinely pressing for them. Perhaps they will feel closer to you just knowing this is what you have been thinking about. Even if you wrote to me for support because you feel like you reach for reassurance from your partner too often, it can still show your partner that this is something really worth bringing to couples therapy.