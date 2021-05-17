Why Is Finding A Therapist So Hard? Help!

And… to be honest, it was kind of disappointing. At first, the list that came up for available therapists in my area had only five names on it. That’s when I learned this pro tip: Call your provider (the phone number should be on the back of your health insurance card). I did, and the person who took the call somehow found a better, longer list of therapists available for me, and gave me advice about how to navigate the website more effectively. The more names you can get, the better, since I found that some providers are listed as accepting clients, but actually aren’t.