Mental Health Care Is Crucial For Trans People — So Why Is It So Hard To Find?

Any organization that helps you find community can make a difference. For Blancaflor, that ultimately meant more connection with the LGBTQ+ student group GLSEN and the Gender and Sexuality Alliance at their school. They also started reaching out to people who are trans via social media . “My biggest recommendation is: If your parents are monitoring your social media, make an alt account and follow LGBT accounts and hashtags so you can get to know the community,” they say. Of course, use safe practices on social to protect yourself and others . As Staklo says, community makes a difference, and mental health organizations are seeking to make those connections. Staklo says some of their favorite calls they get at the Trans Lifeline hotline are from people who are dialing back to say they made a bunch of trans friends.