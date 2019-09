The WHO announced the change along the newest version of the International Classification of Disease (ICD-11), an international guideline for diagnosing diseases and other health conditions. In the ICD-11, gender incongruence has been moved from the "mental health" chapter to a newly created "sexual health" chapter. "We had better understanding that this wasn't actually a mental health condition. And that that was causing stigma," Lale Say, MD, coordinator at the Department of Reproductive Health and Research of the WHO, said of the change . Keeping gender dysphoria in the ICD-11, which still classifies it as a health condition, means that trans people who have gender dysphoria can access healthcare needed to feel more comfortable in their bodies. That can mean anything from taking hormones like estrogen and testosterone to having surgery to remove or augment breasts or reconstruct genitals.