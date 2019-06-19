Skip navigation!
What It's Like To Be A Female Mormon Missionary
by
Josefin Dolsten
Wellness
Roll Red Roll Is The Doc About Rape Culture We All Need To See
by
Jaclyn Friedman
Spirit
Woman Who “Invented” Gender Reveal Parties Is Having Second Thoughts
by
Sarah Midkiff
Sex
The Most Satisfying Sex Positions for Lesbians
by
Sophie Saint Thomas
Queer Voices
A Complete Guide To All The LGBTQ+ Flags & What They Mean
Kasandra Brabaw
Jun 19, 2019
LGBTQ+
I'm Tired Of Being Asked, “Are You A Boy Or A Girl
Rachel Lubitz
Jun 18, 2019
Wellness
Allosexual, Demisexual, Bicurious — & Other Sexualities You Need To Know
Kasandra Brabaw
Jun 18, 2019
Music
Anna Akana Tells The Sad Story Of Two Women Breaking Up With "Alo...
Welcome to The Drop, Refinery29's home for music video premieres. We want to shine the spotlight on women artists whose music inspires, excites, and (
by
Courtney E. Smith
Gender Nation
Why Aren't We All Using These Adorable Gender-Neutral Terms
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Queer Voices
11 Queer Artists On Instagram To Follow Right Now
by
Refinery29 Editors
Queer Voices
How The Rainbow Became A Symbol of LGBTQ+ Pride
I'll never forget the day my 60-something-year-old grandmother grabbed a rainbow belt from the shelf at Spencer's, wrapped it around her waist, a
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Work & Money
This Norwegian Soccer Superstar Is Sitting Out The Women’s World ...
One of soccer’s most talented players, Ada Hegerberg, is sitting out the 2019 Women’s World Cup to protest the disparity in pay, conditions, and recogn
by
Sarah Midkiff
Wellness
54 Gender Identity Terms Every Ally Should Know
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Beauty
Vibrant Colors, Buzzcuts, & Freedom: This Is Non-Binary Hair In A...
As non-binary people, appearance is such an omnipresent part of our lives. For us, it is often a gateway into understanding our gender identities: what we?
by
Tom Rasmussen
Health News
What The New Testosterone Rule Means For Women Athletes
The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) ruled on Wednesday that women athletes who have high testosterone levels will have to take ho
by
Cory Stieg
Gender Nation
Miley Cyrus’ Marriage To Liam Hemsworth Does Not Change Her Queer...
In 2015, Miley Cyrus came out as pansexual and gender-fluid — and now, she’s reminding us that her marriage to Liam Hemsworth doesn’t erase her queer
by
Erika W. Smith
Fashion
Need An Escape From Toxic Masculinity? Watch This Fashion Show
by
Landon Peoples
Queer Voices
Why This Photographer Is Reimagining The
Dyke Deck
by
Cory Stieg
Gender Nation
3 People Get Real About Navigating Gender
by
Chloe Aftel
Fashion
Why Trans Awareness Week Matters To This Filipina-American Model
by
Landon Peoples
Health News
GQ
Just Named Serena Williams "Woman" Of The Year — & Pe...
On Monday, GQ announced its annual Men of the Year honorees: Michael B. Jordan, Jonah Hill, Henry Golding — and one woman of the year, Serena Williams. O
by
Cory Stieg
Queer Voices
Lucas Hedges Isn't Totally Straight, But He's Not Gay Either
In the new movie Boy Erased (in theaters November 2) Lucas Hedges portrays Jared Eamons, the gay son of a Baptist preacher who is sent to conversion therap
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Trans America
Laverne Cox Once Considered Suicide Over Transphobic Bullying
Seventeen years ago, Laverne Cox (of Orange Is The New Black) considered suicide. “One day I sat down and I typed up notes, and the notes said, ‘My nam
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Fashion
Maxim Magnus Wants Fashion To Know That "Trans Is Not A Trend
Fashion month, and the industry in general, has serious steps to take before it can call itself truly inclusive. Paris Fashion Week this season felt like a
by
Georgia Murray
Queer Voices
Happy National Coming Out Day To 19 LGBTQ+ Celebrities Who Came O...
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Queer Voices
What We Mean When We Talk About Coming Out (Of The Closet
Every year on National Coming Out Day (Oct. 11), my college hosts Coming Out Stories. After classes are finished, LGBTQ+ students, faculty, and their allie
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Work & Money
You Probably Work With More Queer People Than You Think
by
Ludmila Leiva
Queer Voices
The Fight For LGBTQ+ Equality Isn't Over: How To Help In New York
For a long time, New York has been considered a progressive state, especially when it comes to LGBTQ+ rights. It was in New York that the modern LGBTQ+ rig
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Queer Voices
Hulu's
The Bisexual
Finally Gets My Sexuality Right
Labels can be a tricky thing to accept, even the ones we claim for ourselves. Who am I? I’m Irish, I’m a woman, I’m in a relationship, I’m bisexual
by
Megan Nolan
MyIdentity
How Dancing In Six-Inch Heels Gave This Ballet Dancer Confidence
There's a cliché that all little boys start taking ballet lessons because they have sisters, and then quit because they get bullied by their peers. B
by
Cory Stieg
Beauty
The Body Hair Movement Isn't All Peach Fuzz & Happy Trails
In one of Alok Vaid-Menon's favorite photos of themselves, they're perched in front of a pink backdrop, wearing black platform boots and a matchi
by
Rachel Lubitz
Queer Voices
Why Won't
Sesame Street
Let Bert & Ernie Be Gay
The idea that Sesame Street's Bert and Ernie — the puppet “roommates,” one squat and orange and one tall and yellow — are deeply, madl
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Queer Voices
For 13 Drag Queens, Performance Is Their Outlet & Refuge
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Queer Voices
We Aren't Laughing At These 7 Offensive Gay & Trans Jokes In
...
by
Kasandra Brabaw
