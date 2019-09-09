I Quit My Life For 18 Months To Be A Mormon Missionary In NYC

A typical day for Franks, who served part of her mission in The Bronx, went something like this: She woke up at the apartment she shared with her “companion” at 6:30 a.m. and spent 30 minutes exercising, as is required by the church. She’d then spend the next three hours getting ready, eating breakfast, planning for the day, and studying religious texts. At 10 a.m., she and her “companion” would head out to talk to strangers about their beliefs. When they returned, around 9 p.m. or so, they’d prepare for bed.