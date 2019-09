Twitter’s Favorite Astrologers Now Have A Podcast

And, unlike many astrology podcasts, you don’t have know to know what a stellium is to listen to the Astro Poets Podcast — it’s beginner-friendly. “Our audience is really everybody, just like our Twitter. I mean, we have so many different kinds of people following us, especially teen girls. I always think of our audience as the girls and the gays,” Dimitrov jokes. “You can definitely listen to the podcast and know nothing about astrology, and maybe not even care about astrology. I mean, to be honest, a lot of the show obviously has to do with astrology on some level, but it's also a lot of stories and anecdotes, it's a little bit of poetry, a little bit of pop culture. It's kind of like everything.”