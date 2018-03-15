7 Astrology Accounts You Need To Follow On Twitter

Dedicated astro fans need more cosmic #content than a weekly horoscope column can provide. Luckily, there's a whole corner of Twitter ruled by budding astrology scholars and bona fide astrologers alike.
Of course, if we were to name every single astro maven who provides us with celestial wisdom and humor through Twitter, we'd be here all day. There are plenty of astrologers who write long-form horoscopes and have incredible Twitter presences (Chani Nicholas, Mecca Woods, Janelle Belgrave, Luke Dani Blue, Annabel Gat, and Colin Bedell come to mind).
But, we're specifically shouting out the Twitter users who make the most of the site's format, firing off pithy, cosmically insightful takes. Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorite astrological Twitter accounts. Each account has a slightly different take on the stars, and that's why it'll behoove you to follow at least a couple of them. If nothing else, you'll end up with a stellar timeline (sorry, we had to).