If you're anything like us, you already follow the who's-who of YouTube astrologers, and your Instagram feed is packed with hilarious astro-memes. But is your Twitter feed a little lacking in the astrological department? Good news: There's an entire world of astrologers tweeting their findings out there, but we'd recommend you follow Mecca Woods, aka @TheMeccanism, before anyone else.
The first thing you need to know about Woods is that she knows her stuff. She tweets birth chart analyses on the fly, writes openly about her personal spiritual practices, and uses celestial transits to analyze pop culture. She officially won our hearts when she live-tweeted James Comey's hearing with to-the-minute astrological insights.
Advertisement
It doesn't hurt that Woods has a quick sense of humor about her line of work. Seriously, she once compared out-of-the-blue birth chart requests to unsolicited dick pics. In other words, Woods can (and will) happily tackle anything from an astrological angle.
She tends to be a pretty active Twitter user, but if you find that you can't get enough of her insights, Woods also has her own blog, podcast, and merch. We'd even recommend supplementing R29's horoscopes with hers. She posts them on a monthly basis and offers personalized readings, too. After all, a second opinion never hurts.
Like we said, there are plenty of other astrologers to follow on Twitter — @MaximusAquarius and @JSoAbove spring to mind — but Mecca Woods is a great account to start with (especially if you're still new to all things astrological). She writes about the planets in a way that's down-to-Earth and never too mystical. And no matter where your interests in astrology specifically lie, she's probably tweeted about it before.
Check out some of our favorite tweets from Mecca Woods below and share your favorite astrological Twitter accounts in the comments section.
Just noticed #Pisces Rihanna dropped Wild Thoughts under a Pisces Moon. Here's another one with an astrologer on her team.— Astrology by Mecca (@TheMeccanism) June 17, 2017
If your brand of spirituality is all "love and light" w/o acknowledging darkness that ppl who look like me are up against, I want no part.— Astrology by Mecca (@TheMeccanism) January 20, 2017
I swear. Venus moved into #Taurus and everyone is just oozing with pretty. (Myself included).— Astrology by Mecca (@TheMeccanism) June 11, 2017
I love when clients come back and tell me about all the dope shit that pops off after they have a session with me. pic.twitter.com/zhr5iisX2w— Astrology by Mecca (@TheMeccanism) June 2, 2017
Advertisement