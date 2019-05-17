Skip navigation!
Health Trends
Spirit
Does Moon Water Do Literally Anything?
by
Cory Stieg
Trends
Fitness
The No-Equipment Workout You Can Do In A Hotel Room
Cory Stieg
May 17, 2019
Health Trends
Meghan Markle Gave Birth In A Hospital After All
Cory Stieg
May 17, 2019
Diet & Nutrition
Hate Drinking Water? There's An App For That
Cory Stieg
May 16, 2019
Video
This Haunting Portrayal Of Abortion Is Just A Glimpse Of What’s T...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed House Bill 314 into law Wednesday, making performing abortions at any stage of a woman’s pregnancy a felony in the state.
by
Rachel Selvin
Mind
Hate Meditating? Try Turning On Music Instead
There's a common misconception that meditation is all about sitting in absolute silence and breathing. or loudly chanting om. While there is often a lot
by
Cory Stieg
Unbothered
Sincerely Tommy Owner, Kai Avent deLeon Shares Her Journey To Mot...
I never gave childbirth a lot of thought until I got pregnant in 2018. I can honestly say I was not well versed on what it meant to be pregnant and give
by
Danielle Cadet
Guide To Great Sleep
Pink Noise: The Key To A Better Night's Rest?
If you're a millennial who's drawn to pink, and you're also someone who's tried many sleep products in an effort to get better ZZZs, then you're likely
by
Cory Stieg
Parenting
11 Very Different Stories On Having Children (Or Not)
by
Molly Longman
Parenting
The Fertility Spectrum: A New Way To Talk About & Understand Your...
Infertility. Geriatric pregnancy. Spontaneous abortion. Incompetent cervix. These are the words and phrases that those struggling to conceive often
by
Cory Stieg
Parenting
I’m Freezing My Eggs Because I Want The Same Freedom That Men Have
Kids? No thanks. I went to a consultation at an egg freezing clinic in Los Angeles two weeks ago because, well, I love a project. I had just
by
Genevieve Angelson
Spirit
7 Healing Morning Rituals That Will Help You Set An Intention For...
Having a "morning ritual" sounds great, but also unachievable, like drinking fresh-pressed celery juice every morning or meditating without your phone.
by
Cory Stieg
Mother's Day
11 Gift Ideas For Moms Who Are Into Fitness
Traditional Mother's Day gifts tend to be very precious. While plenty of moms might be impressed by a piece of jewelry or bouquet of flowers, other moms
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
Before There Was Keto, The Leptin Diet Was Huge
In the early 2000s, a trendy diet came on the scene that promised to help people "get more energy from less food." It was called "the leptin diet," and
by
Cory Stieg
Health News
How To Stop Ticks — The Tiniest, Meanest Monsters Ever — From Rui...
Ticks are disease-carrying, blood-sucking, undercover jerks that live to make your outdoor activities miserable. While that might sound a touch dramatic,
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
FroYo Is Your Enemy, Not Your Friend — OK?
When Kristen Bell’s character on The Good Place dies and ends up somewhere akin to heaven, there’s frozen yogurt everywhere, with flavors galore. But
by
Molly Longman
Mind
The "Serial Killer Gene" On
Riverdale
, Explained
The following story contains spoilers for Riverdale. The serial killer drama on Riverdale is hard enough to keep up with, but on Wednesday's episode,
by
Cory Stieg
Women's Health News
AOC Says New Abortion Law In Georgia Ignores "Basic Biology"
On Wednesday morning, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a response to Georgia's new "heartbeat" bill, which was signed into law on Tuesday. The law bans
by
Cory Stieg
Arm Workouts
How To Work Your Arms Without Picking Up A Weight
When most of us think about arm workouts, our minds go to hardcore weight machines, dumbbells, or resistance bands. Don't get us wrong, there are plenty
by
Cory Stieg
Workout Clothes
The Best Workout Clothes & Sneakers Hiding On Amazon
The beauty and curse of shopping on Amazon is that you can fill your cart with all kinds of highly specific items that you think you might need or want in
by
Cory Stieg
Health News
Why It's Not Surprising Meghan Markle's Baby Was Overdue
Meghan Markle gave birth to a baby boy on Monday. And for royal fans and onlookers, who have been anticipating the baby’s arrival since the Duchess of
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
I'm 34, Live In San Diego & Spent $751.13 On My Wellness Rou...
Welcome to Refinery29’s Feel Good Diaries, where we chronicle the physical and mental wellness routines of women today, their costs, and whether or not
by
You
Health Trends
The NYC March For Science Had A Lineup Of All Women Speakers — & ...
A lineup of all-star, all-women keynote speakers kicked off Saturday’s March For Science in Foley Square, located in downtown New York City. Marches
by
Alejandra Salazar
Wellness
Megan Fairchild On C-Section Guilt, Perfectionism & Returning To ...
Until she gave birth, Megan Fairchild always felt like the master of her own body. "I can get my body to do anything," the New York City Ballet principal
by
Cory Stieg
Health Trends
Here's What CoolSculpting Actually Does To Your Body
As the story goes, the Instagram-famous, Kardashian and Real Housewife-approved plastic surgery treatment cryolipolysis was invented almost accidentally.
by
Cory Stieg
Health Trends
Doctors Are Now Transplanting Poop — & It's Saving Lives
It's tough to have a conversation about fecal transplants without having some very vibrant imagery pop into your head. It sounds like something the Goop
by
Cory Stieg
Workout Clothes
8 Running Shorts That Won’t Let You Down
Blame memories of track practice in middle school, or the ultra-short athletic shorts trend that dominated the 2000s, but many of us have a somewhat
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
How Important Is Diet When Treating Endometriosis?
Perhaps one of the most frustrating things about having endometriosis — besides the debilitating cramps and long periods — is knowing that there's no
by
Cory Stieg
30 Day Challenge
This 30-Day Ab Challenge Will Help You Build A Stronger Core
When it comes to ab workouts, it often feels like you have three options: take a pricey Pilates reformer class, suffer in a plank for minutes straight, or
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
Why You Should Probably Eat Before A Morning Workout
Whether or not you consider yourself a Morning Person, there are some undeniable benefits of working out in the morning. An a.m. workout can help you
by
Cory Stieg
Diet & Nutrition
What Makes A Carb "Good"?
From potatoes to pizza, most of us can agree that carbs are damn good. Carbohydrates not only taste delicious, but they also have the crucial role of
by
Cory Stieg
