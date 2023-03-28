Learning My Biological Age Changed The Way I Think About My Health

To know your biological age, a test — like ones from the brands mentioned prior — is necessary. “It’s really hard to change what you can't measure,” says Trinna Cuellar, PhD, vice president of biology and head of research and development at Tally Health. “What we're giving people is a tool to be able to begin to assess how they are aging.” It’s important to note that your biological age isn’t final, either — it’s a snapshot of how you’re aging at the specific time you took the test. And unlike your chronological age, your biological age can ebb and flow. For example, if I decided to adopt healthier habits — such as prioritizing better sleep, exercising more often, eating better, drinking less alcohol, etc — and I re-took that same biological age test weeks or months later, it’s likely that my number would be lower.