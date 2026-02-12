Your Valentine’s Day Horoscope Is Here
Happy Valentine’s Day! This year, we are reflecting on the importance of connection and acceptance — not from others, but from the relationship we have with ourselves.
Be warned though as the Waning Crescent Moon in Capricorn brings an unexpected twist. This is due to the presence of Uranus in Taurus, which means we may push traditional celebratory rituals to the side and opt for unique ways to enjoy the festivities instead. The healing centaur Chiron, which is in Aries, helps us discover that the purest and best love is how we love ourselves.
It's important to note that Mercury is in the midst of its pre-retrograde shadow, which began on February 11th. The planetary moonwalk commences on the 26th, twelve days after Valentine’s Day, and is plotting and sussing out the story, so beware of mishaps, missteps, unforeseen issues, travel delays, the resurrection of exes, and awkward moments. Hopefully, we can laugh it off and rise above it all. Be joyful and lean into the good vibes!
Aries
Aries, hard launching your relationship is not only going to make your crush/significant other extremely happy, but also make them more positive about the future. By being open with friends and family about your partnership and feelings, you’ll have the confidence to take things to the next level. They will want to take the leap into the future with you as well!
Taurus
Taurus, the weather outside might be frightful, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't connect with nature on Valentine's Day. You might decide to take refuge by going for a walk in an enchanting botanical garden while sipping hot chocolate or building a snowman with your boo. It’ll be a breath of fresh air to be out and then warm up together.
Gemini
Gemini, hit the pedal to the metal and go on a local road trip with your partner, friends, or yourself. Getting out of town for a hot minute will let you feel free and adventurous. Exploring new places and spaces evokes a sense of wonder, passion, excitement, and interest for your Mercurial spirit. Go on, take a journey out of town.
Cancer
Cancer, cupid’s arrow is pushing you to shoot your shot and ask bae out. In preparation for the date, you’ll text heart eyes and fire emojis to get your flirt on. In the interim, you both will share amusing stories and thirst traps. Before you know it, you’ll take the plunge to DTR the ship on the fringe of cuffing season.
Leo
Leo, treat the greatest love of your life — YOU — to a fancy meal or night out. Whatever you decide to do, the aim is to connect with yourself. Make sure you’re getting all the attention and adoration in the world. This means sending yourself a Valentine’s Day card and a bouquet of roses, with encouraging messages. Do you, Leo!
Virgo
Virgo, an ex who you’re still lusting after could make a reappearance, asking you to hang out. Regardless of the past, you’ll meet up with them for a coffee. Be cautious about what you reveal about your current situation and mindful of the questions you ask. You don’t want to be caught up in the same cycle — especially not today.
Libra
Libra, staying at home and ordering takeout may not be glamorous, but you’ll make it fabulous with your creative talents. You’ll slay a slice of a heart-shaped pizza with bae while sitting by the fireplace watching a rom-com. The good news is that you’ll get to pick the movie and get cozy. The heat keeps you warm from cuddling and canoodling.
Scorpio
Scorpio, intimacy doesn’t come easy for most, but not for you this Valentine’s Day. Luckily, you’re able to connect with someone special on a deep level. By discussing your hopes, goals, and fears, you are breaking down the barriers that keep others at arm’s length. Now, they can get to know the real you, and vice versa. Sharing is caring, Scorpio.
Sagittarius
Sag, your bank account might be taking a hit, urging you to spend the holiday balling on a budget. There are many activities you can partake in that do not require you to go overboard, like making your own cards, writing a poem or song, and cooking dinner as a couple. Your plans will be low-key and fun.
Capricorn
Cap, you are pulling out all the stops this year, trying to impress your boo with over-the-top declarations and gifts. Instead of purchasing high-end presents, use your words. Communicating your feelings is the best way to show you care, because it is authentic and what your Valentine yearns to hear. In return, they will give you something equally important and meaningful.
Aquarius
Aquarius, a little bit of rest is an ideal endeavor to evoke self-love. Book the spa day appointment that you’ve been dreaming of. Whether you opt to go solo or with others, the objective is to unwind and wash away your worries. A massage, body scrub, or yoga class will set the chill mood and heighten your vibration. Make it a self-care day.
Pisces
Pisces, check out a museum and get dinner with friends at your favorite joint. The exhibit will give you lots to chat about and offer new insights. The meal includes intellectual and philosophical discussions that enlighten your mind and offer food for thought. Being with your besties, surrounded by creativity is your ideal way to embrace Valentine’s Day and express your sentiments.
