“Oh, I love me a quick-witted little piss-taker. Don't worry, we're not getting that kinky. Where I’m from in the UK, we like to "take the piss” where we mock each other relentlessly and generally don’t take shit seriously (not to be confused with peeing). I’m not talking mean insults (I draw a line), just a flirtatious and playful tete-a-tete, where we call each other “silly cow” and “daft bugger” and then snog. OK, granted, UK love languages are strange but to me, it’s so hot. Funnily enough, we HATE piss-takers who make us look like an idiot (eg: "oi bruv, are you taking the piss?!"). Nothing makes me hotter than a cheeky-chap who knows not to stand for nonsense but also has a razor-sharp, kinda naughty, British sense of humor (sarcastic, cusses like a sailor, great comedic timing). Some may call it having “banter”, I call it foreplay…”