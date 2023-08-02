Hear Me Out: Defending Our Most Unpopular Thirst Opinions

“I feel like y’all haven’t really seen him like I have, but I didn’t start feeling this way until adulthood. I was rewatching Shrek — because it's very much a childhood movie that I loved and it always makes me feel very comfortable and nostalgic — and I was like ‘Wait, hold on.’ I understand Fiona better than I ever have because I feel like as a child, they made Shrek out to be ugly, but that was very Eurocentric thinking. It was giving, white supremacy. I could see why Fiona would like him, and why she would give up her entire life as a princess to be with him. He has real estate, he takes care of his kids, he's tall, he's wide, he can chop wood, he's loyal to his friends and family, he's funny, he's a hard worker. He doesn't depend on anyone, and I like how he's confident on his own.”