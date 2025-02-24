“What We Deem As Important Is Enough.” Keke Palmer’s NAACP Image Awards Speech Was Perfect

Rivalling Palmer for best speech of the night was Kerry Washington who took home Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture for her portrayal of Major Charity Adams in The Six Triple Eight. “How extraordinary we have always been in a time when our history is being ripped from us when people are trying to get us to not tell our stories; we are telling your stories, ladies, because you are calling us forward into our greatness,” Washington said, after a shocked reaction to the win. She added: “And that’s what this is about, it's about all of us being called into our greatness. So remember your greatness because that is what the fight is for.” In another funny moment of the night, Washington thought she had forgotten to thank The Six Triple Eight director Tyler Perry and came back out to interrupt the broadcast to do so. Of course, Washington had already given Perry a shout out.