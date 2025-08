JaNa Craig’s Split Proves A Pattern & It’s Black Women Who Pay The Price

We’re seeing Craig experience this now, but we first saw this play out during her time in the villa on Season 6. Other islanders she coupled up with prior to Rodriguez — Coye Simmons and Connor Newsum — did not value her. Simmons gave no effort to get to know her and Newsum pursued Kateb, Craig’s best friend. When Craig was tempted to leave the villa after Rodriguez recoupled with Catherine Marshall after Casa Amor, the alleged clout chaser put on a good act. He cried and begged Craig to take him back. We now see that he may have been crying over losing out on money and status, not their relationship.