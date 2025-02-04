Like most countries, Colombia has its own distinct and beautiful culture that exists outside of the United States’ gaze. The food is as delicious as it is diverse. The music is so good that one of our best, Shakira, has become an international pop singer — who won a Grammy this week for Best Latin Pop Album — despite most of her music being in Spanish. Our customs and traditions are vibrant and unique. There are so many stories that aren’t told to the U.S. public about Colombia because of the drug trafficking narrative. Unfortunately, you might never hear them. And when talking about Shakira — as Noah said himself, a three-time Grammy winner and an internationally acclaimed superstar who has brought Colombian culture to the global stage despite these stereotypes — the only thing he could come up with was a joke about cocaine. If even Shakira gets jokes like this at her expense, what hope do other Colombian women have at being taken seriously as professionals?