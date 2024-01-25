Griselda Is More Copaganda Depicting Latines As Criminals, But With a Woman

This is apparent in episode two of the series when several men threaten Griselda with sexual assault. After proving herself through brutality and murder, Blanco decides the only way to ensure her safety is to be twice as murderous as the men in the industry. Vergara delivers a good performance, but it feels unfair that there’s so much emphasis on violently sexualizing the character she is playing. The constant threat of sexual violence, along with the idea that her male drug baron counterparts see her as a weak opponent, works to justify Griselda’s violence. But I can’t help but think that this recasts her as a victim, as if she were forced to kill the hundreds of people she killed just to prove or protect herself. We should hold women who do bad things accountable for their actions, and the defense Netflix presents doesn’t quite work when we all know that drug trafficking is about making large sums of money. It’s evident that Vergara has the range to perform without falling back on what men think her body could bring to the character — unfortunately, this project isn’t where she gets to flaunt these performance skills.