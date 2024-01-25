Griselda Is More Copaganda Depicting Latines As Criminals, But With a Woman

"Griselda continues to stereotype Latines as violent criminals."
"Vergara delivers a good performance, but it feels unfair that there’s so much emphasis on violently sexualizing the character she is playing. "
"We should hold women who do bad things accountable for their actions, and the defense Netflix presents doesn’t quite work when we all know that drug trafficking is about making large sums of money."
"Do we need another TV show or film depicting Latines as power-hungry drug traffickers? Do we need another series that bypasses and ignores U.S. interests in continuing to fight the ineffective war on drugs? Do we need another show about the war on drugs that is so obviously copaganda? Even when the main character is a woman who can conquer power, Latine people are still being stereotyped as violent, cruel, and ultimately corrupted."