I Live in the Border Town Where Debanhi Escobar Disappeared. Gender Violence Occurs Every Day

Participating in protests and reporting on gender-based violence and its links to drug trafficking organizations and militarization make my heart race. It is scary to write and speak about these issues in a country where perpetrators kill to silence women like me. They commit these crimes so that their violence becomes unspeakable; it’s a way for them to demonstrate power, shock through terror, and create paralysis. But that is why I, and so many Mexican women, insist on writing, speaking, and resisting. We want victims to feel supported, and we want perpetrators and the law enforcement and government officials who are complicit in gender violence to know there are consequences to their crimes and inaction, respectively. We, as terror survivors, want to be seen and we want to be feared. Just as we chant on the streets, “Queremos que el miedo cambie de bando” ("We want fear to change sides").