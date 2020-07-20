A child is reported missing every two minutes in the UK. This abhorrent statistic conceals another fact: missing children are more likely to be girls, and those girls are disproportionately Black, Asian or minority ethnic.
If Aamina had been white, she would have been rescued. If I had been white, Aamina would have been rescued. The police would have been involved. The courts would have helped. There would have been articles about her. The authorities were absolutely useless.
Missing White Woman Syndrome describes how incidents of missing young white women and girls from middle-class backgrounds receive national and even international attention for months on end, while others are ignored. This extends not only to young women of colour but also to women from lower socioeconomic classes.
When a loved one goes missing, you want the world to stop. You want the world to stop and look for them. But that doesn't always happen.