When Hannah Williams from Deptford in south London disappeared in 2001, she attracted very little press. As a girl from a working-class single parent home who had a history of running away and attended a pupil referral unit, she didn’t stand a chance. Her mother was described by the police as not being "press conference material" and there was no concerted effort by the media to inform the public about her disappearance. When reports of the discovery of her heavily decomposed body, wrapped in tarpaulin in a cement works in Kent, were published 11 months later, many rightly asked why this was the first they were hearing about her. She had been murdered by a serial sex offender named Robert Howard