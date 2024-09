The World Is In Crisis & We’re All Grieving

This is something that Nadia Abdel-Karim also agrees with. Nadia is a British-Palestinian group facilitator who holds grief-tending spaces and mindfulness retreats in Devon. She relays how her family was displaced from Palestine after settlers took their land in 1948. While her parents came to England, her extended family members dispersed across the world, and as a result, we can find a global community fragmented in their grief. “There are so many layers of loss here; loss of family, land, culture, language. I can see the impact the loss and trauma of the ongoing genocide and occupation has had on my family and the community I grew up in, and the way it remains unaddressed. I can see it in their bodies. There’s so much resilience, love, care, joy, generosity and kindness, but there’s also the fear that still lives inside of them and an inability to touch the grief of what they’ve lost. For generations it seems like there has never been a physically safe time to really open up to the grief that follows you as a Palestinian, especially as the grief is ongoing,” Nadia says. “I can see a shift in this though; since the violence worsened last October, I’ve noticed our communities are holding space for each other to express how the grief and anger feels for them without fear.”