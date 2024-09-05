The World Is In Crisis & We’re All Grieving

This leads us to explore the ways that grief is often framed. Under a neoliberal system that idealizes efficiency over personal wellbeing, we have been made to feel like grief is something we must deal with individually and privately like it's something shameful. Whilst there seems to be more understanding around a new, sudden, or unexpected loss, at the same time there is also an expectation that we get over it quickly. The reality is that grief is a lifelong experience, one that comes to us in waves of intensity. Nadia recalls the traditional and cultural grief practices of Palestine that honored the reality of such loss, but which have now been lost due to colonialism. How Bedouins in southern regions for example would take part in wailing as an embodied release of their inner pain and would have visible ways to show that they were in mourning by altering their appearance, tearing their clothes, removing their hijabs, and messing up their hair. To grieve in such a way now would risk pathologization and institutionalization and so we have learned to suppress and internalize these emotions, resulting in the ancestral grief being carried through our genes, our DNA, through inherited illnesses, and learned behaviors.