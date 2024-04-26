Refinery29, Unbothered & Somos Have Been Acquired By Sundial Media Group

It’s a new day for Refinery29, Unbothered, and Somos. We have been acquired by Sundial Media Group (SMG). SMG is a powerhouse media company that owns brands such as ESSENCE, Girls United, AFROPUNK, Naturally Curly, and more. Cory Haik, multiple Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist and media executive, has been named Refinery29's CEO. She was previously Chief Operating Officer of Vice, News and Entertainment divisions.
We’ll continue to put you, our audience, first.
We’ll continue to serve up our top-performing franchises from Money Diaries to What’s Tea to Hot Girl Somos, and beyond.
We’ll continue to deliver our editor-reviewed beauty, fashion, and shopping content.
We’ll continue to bring unique and incisive viewpoints on everything from trending topics and pop culture to how to create a well-rounded life.
We’ll continue to create change and make noise about what’s important in our world, from Birth Rights (which spotlights Black maternal health) to Sun Blocked (our sun safety campaign to ban teen tanning bed use in the US and ban tanning beds full stop in the UK) to Cuerpo (which explores Somos’ communities' varied relationships with our bodies and how we create homes within ourselves) to our upcoming coverage of the 2024 election.
We’re also going to be out there more: In 2025, on our 20th anniversary, we’re bringing back 29Rooms.
In the short term, we’ve also got some BIG stuff planned for summer: We’re getting ready for festival season with Unbothered’s My Soundtrack and Fashion’s New Arrivals, championing more women in sport with our Olympics coverage Game On, hosting Somos Listening Parties, and connecting with our communities with Queerness Is content for Pride month, and more.
As always, we look to you, our audience, to guide us and our content. Feel free to slide into our DMs or inboxes or say hi wherever you see us — we’re here and will continue to show up for you!
Tamar Riley, Managing Director, Refinery29
Chelsea Sanders, Unbothered Co-Founder & VP, Multicultural Brand Strategy & Development
Carli Whitwell, Senior Director of Editorial, Refinery29
