Cuerpo
As the Fat Daughter of Immigrants, Dieting was a Toxic Component of Assimilation
Virgie Tovar
11 hours ago
Cuerpo
No, The Curvy Latina Ideal Isn’t Healthier than Other Beauty Standards
Raquel Reichard
11 hours ago
Cuerpo
Navigating Transness in an Immigrant Home Has Brought Me Heartbreak & Hope
Rommy Torrico
11 hours ago
Cuerpo
How Claiming My Brownness Helped Me Decolonize My Ideas Of Beauty
The first time I became aware that I was different from some of the folks I would call “mi gente” was when Disney’s animated drama Pocahontas came ou
by
Prisca Dorcas Moj...
Cuerpo
Eating Disorders Don’t Discriminate — But Treatment Does
Cam Herrera was 14 years old when her eating disorder (ED) started. At her predominantly white middle school in Plainview, Long Island, she was the only La
by
Raquel Reichard
Cuerpo
My Black Latina Body Doesn’t Make Me Desirable. I Do
When meeting potential romantic suitors, I find myself refraining from sharing that I’m Dominican. It’s not that I’m ashamed; with my friends, I’ll
by
Gloria Malone
Cuerpo
I Didn’t Think My Disabled Body Could Be Beautiful — Now I ...
When I was as young as eight years old, I remember not feeling beautiful. I wasn’t tall, I didn’t have green or blue eyes, and my hair wasn’t blond.
by
Tamara Mena
