I Didn’t Think My Disabled Body Could Be Beautiful — Now I Know Better

My mom’s wizardry didn’t have the same power over her, though. Like too many of us, she has long struggled with self-confidence and body image. I remember her always being hard on herself, complaining about how she looked while I stared and thought, What is she talking about? She looks great. Growing up in Mexico, she always felt pressure to be thinner . She and my aunts were often on diets and sucked in their bellies for every photo. In my home country, loved ones comment on your body , weight, and size — and particularly how it changes — without reserve. If you put on weight, people say, “te ves más repuestita.” And if you lose weight, they praise you. My mom internalized that to be skinny meant to be beautiful, and to be beautiful meant to be worthy — and it has stopped her from giving herself the same love and encouragement she has always given to me.