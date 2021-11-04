How Adaptive Fashion Is Helping These 3 Disabled Women Stand Out On Their Own Terms

Ali: Fashion has always been a big part of who I am and how I express myself, ever since I was a little girl. I love that there are no boundaries and that I can express however I am feeling on a particular day through my clothes. As I’ve gotten older, and become a young woman, I have been empowered by the realisation that we do not have to dress for anyone other than ourselves. That what we wear is a representation of who we are, and who we want to be, and should not be constrained to how we think others should see us. There are few things I enjoy more than picking out an outfit in the morning, and the confidence that comes from wearing something that feels truly me.