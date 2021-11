How Adaptive Fashion Is Helping These 3 Disabled Women Stand Out On Their Own Terms

The best thing about running Missing Perspectives , is undoubtedly the fact that we get to build seats at the table where all sorts of voices who have never been given the time of day finally get the chance to be heard. We are welcoming girls and women who are strong, passionate, powerful leaders to share with the world about their lives in an unfiltered and really powerful way that holds their lived experiences in the highest regard. It’s really special to be pioneers of that; especially when so much of mainstream media is still learning the power of diversity. As a result, we get to fill this huge gap worldwide and really step into this moment in 2021. People are hungry for representation and are now more than ever committed to rebuilding institutions and power structures until they mirror what we look like and what the world has always deserved.