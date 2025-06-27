I Charged My Old iPod — & Found Unexpected Comfort In The Nostalgia

I love my iPod for this reason too. It doesn’t rely on the internet, I don’t need to frantically download stuff for a long flight, and the cool feeling of the stainless steel in my hand is oddly comforting. Essentially it gives me a deep sense of who I was as a child. It’s a reminder of a time when my biggest concern was which albums to spend my pocket money on; building a wishlist on iTunes I slowly worked through. Lady Gaga’s Telephone music video? Bought it. Soundgarden’s Black Hole Sun? A gateway to the dad rock I’d be hooked on for the next decade. None of the jazz-adjacent genres I listen to now feature, but my iPod is a sweet reminder of how much my tastes have evolved with my personality.