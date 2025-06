I Charged My Old iPod — & Found Unexpected Comfort In The Nostalgia

It’s not just me; there’s a lot of people with an appetite to press rewind when it comes to our tech. Gen Z has brought back the digi camera from my youth; brick phones are cool ; and there’s increasingly been discourse around owning media again instead of renting or streaming it, so DVDs are no longer defunct . As for iPods, my colleague Esther Newman has purchased a secondhand one so she doesn’t have to worry about seeing texts or emails come in while connecting with nature on walks and listening to The Last Dinner Party. Gadgets like iPods gave us freedom to carry lots of the music we loved around with us. The iPod is the perfect spot in history: not so far back that you have to carry bulky CDs and a Walkman, but just far enough that texts, calls and emails won't interrupt your listening. Years’ worth of bangers (and memories) all on one small device — magic. Old tech is helping us disconnect from the always-on bombardment of the present, while reconnecting with our younger selves and less overwhelming pasts.