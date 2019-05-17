Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
ca
Tech
Tech
All The Memorial Day Tech Deals You Can't Miss
by
Anabel Pasarow
More from Tech
Best Apps
The Best Apps For One-Night Stands
Christina Bonnington
May 17, 2019
Travel
TripAdvisor Introduces New Safety Features – But Some Say That's Not Enough
Michelle Santiago...
May 17, 2019
Tech
These Are The Coolest Apps You Haven't Heard Of
Anabel Pasarow
May 17, 2019
Work & Money
Grumpy Cat Has Died — But Her Memes Will Live On Forever
In September 2012, a photo of a cat with a displeased facial expression made rounds on Reddit. The cat in the photo was Tardar Sauce, and her "grumpy"
by
Refinery29 Editors
Tech
The Snapchat Gender Swap Filter Is Taking Over The Internet — But...
I, like everyone I follow on Instagram and Twitter, returned to Snapchat this week for one specific order of business: the gender swap filter. It did not
by
Anabel Pasarow
Travel
Uber Is Finally Letting Riders Opt Out Of Chats With Drivers — B...
Uber Black is a splurge for most. But for a certain group of people — namely, introverts and the small talk-averse — it might become the new normal.
by
Michelle Santiago...
Work & Money
The Queen Is Hiring A Social Media Manager & You Can Apply On Lin...
After her foray into Instagram earlier this year, it seems that Queen Elizabeth is expanding her digital footprint. Get your cover letters ready, folks,
by
Anabel Pasarow
Tech
Instagram Explore Is Getting A Much-Needed Makeover
So far this year, Instagram has put some major muscle behind shopping on the app. With a Checkout feature that lets you shop for products without
by
Anabel Pasarow
Tech
Everything You Should Download Before Your Next Flight
You're at 20,000 feet, and you realize your flight doesn’t have WiFi — which wouldn't be a big deal, except you forgot your book at home, and none of
by
Sarah Midkiff
Tech
How To Get More Matches On OkCupid, According To An Expert
When it comes to inclusive dating apps, OkCupid reigns supreme. The app serves 22 gender options and 13 sexual orientation options, was one of the first
by
Anabel Pasarow
Work & Money
Beyoncé Is Going To Make Bank From Uber Going Public
We all know Beyoncé is brilliant, but this move she made in 2015 may be the absolute ultimate in future planning. Four years ago, Beyoncé was offered $6
by
Hannah Rimm
Tech
11 Gadgets That Any Grad Will Use In The Real World
Finals season is nearing its end, which means the "what am I doing with the rest of my life?" mania is setting in for college seniors. Soon you'll don
by
Anabel Pasarow
Work & Money
This New Book Will Help You Use Tech To Get More Out Of Your Money
In 2006, Alexa Von Tobel was working as a trader at Morgan Stanley when she had an idea: She wanted to create a financial planning tool to help the
by
Ludmila Leiva
Tech
Here's How The New Apple TV App Works
Apple TV is getting a major makeover this year, starting with today's launch of the all-new Apple TV app, available in over 100 countries on iPhone, iPad,
by
Anabel Pasarow
Tech
Here Are The Best Season 8
Game Of Thrones
Memes
Finally, after a torturous year and eight months since Game of Thrones' Season 7 finale, Season 8 is back to consume all of our lives once again. There
by
Ludmila Leiva
Sex
Double Standards & Discrimination: How This Sex Toy Won Back A Hu...
“This double standard makes it clear that women's sexuality is not worthy of innovation,” reads an open letter written by Lora Haddock, the founder
by
Sarah Midkiff
Tech
The Best Tech Gifts For Your Mom This Mother's Day
We're a few days away from Mother's Day, which means it's time to prep your breakfast-in-bed menus, pick out a cute and kitschy card, and comb through
by
Anabel Pasarow
Work & Money
Ayesha Curry On Her Ideal Mother's Day & Why There's No...
Ayesha Curry has a lot going on. The 30-year-old mother of three (and wife to NBA star Stephen Curry) got her start in 2014 with a family-focused cooking
by
Anabel Pasarow
Tech
If You Don't Post On Instagram For Mother's Day, Did It...
May is officially here (cue barrage of "It's gonna be May" *NSYNC jokes on my Instagram feed), which means it's Mother's Day season. So this year, after
by
Anabel Pasarow
Tech
Here's How To Watch
Big Little Lies
For Free This W...
Everyone's favorite Monterey Moms are (almost) back! Starting June 9, the fashionable, fierce mothers (and their kids and husbands and MERYL STREEP) of
by
Hannah Rimm
Tech
From Facebook Divorce Announcements To Instagram Shade: The Art O...
First Chris Pratt and Anna Faris took to the 'gram to announce their divorce. Then Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan. And who could forget Jonathan Van
by
Anabel Pasarow
Tech
12 Women In Tech Talk Parenting With Technology & Their Favorite ...
As far as moms go, mine is pretty tech-savvy. When she isn't DM-ing me an adorable dog and/or baby pic on Instagram, she is schooling me on how to
by
Anabel Pasarow
Living
Unique Gifts For Every Type Of Graduate
Grad-gifts are not one-size-fits-all — because not all graduations are exclusive to white dress-wearing teens on the hunt for plastic bath caddies and
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Tech
“I Will Remember You”: The Best Captions For Your Graduation Instas
So you're ready for graduation. Congrats! But before you take off your cap and gown and the existential panic of "okay, now what?" sinks in, it's time to
by
Anabel Pasarow
Best Apps
When You Need To Switch Up Your Swiping, Try These Dating Apps
Without a doubt, dating in 2019 is an art form. If you’re single and looking for love, you know where the scene is. It’s online. (Unless you’ve made
by
Refinery29
Tech
Google Just Dropped Its Most Inexpensive Pixel Yet — & It's ...
Today, Google announced two new additions to its Pixel lineup: the 3a and 3a XL, the most inexpensive offerings in the Pixel family thus far. They come in
by
Anabel Pasarow
Best Coffee
10 Iced Coffee Memes That Celebrate Our Ultimate Summer Obsession
Every year, we suffer through the darkest, dreariest, and coldest days of winter all while thinking about the ultimate reward summertime promises to
by
Olivia Harrison
Tech
Starting Today, You Can Make Appointments On Facebook & Instagram
In the U.S., more than 80 percent of Facebook users are connected to at least one small business, and more than 200 million people visit an Instagram
by
Anabel Pasarow
Tech
How To Watch The Met Gala Red Carpet So You Don't Miss A Sin...
Today is the first Monday in May, which means fashion's biggest night is upon us. Tonight, celebrities from all over the world will descend upon the red
by
Anabel Pasarow
News
What This Controversial Holocaust Instagram Account Has In Common...
“Heil Hitler!” That was the last thing I heard from my teacher’s mouth the first day of class of fourth grade. I just turned 9 years old. It was
by
Serena Kerrigan
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted