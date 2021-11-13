Story from Most Wanted

Hoover Up The Savings With These Black Friday Vacuum Discounts

Chichi Offor
A good vacuum cleaner is like wi-fi. If the product is in peak performance mode, life is easy-breezy and dust-free-sy — but when it starts to lose its power and slow down, it can throw your routine out of whack. However, unlike that borrowed modem, the vacuum is one household appliance that you have to replace when it starts sputter — and shelling out for a new model can really … well, it can really suck the life out your budget. (Womp, womp.)
Luckily, the holiday season is prime time to invest in a new ’cuum, as retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Dyson, and even Macy‘s have already begun slashing prices on dirt-disappearing machines ahead of Black Friday. We’ve curated a group of discounts on every ilk of dust destroyer, including cordless vacuums, robot models, handheld helpers, and upright iterations. And while these might not be the sexiest Black Friday deals you’re going to read about this year, they’re certainly the suckiest.
Best Black Friday Cordless Vacuum Deals

$100 Off Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum

Shark
Rocket® Hv301 Corded Stick Vacuum
$169.99$333.99
Macy's
Dyson
Dyson V8 Fluffy Cordless Vacuum
$299.99$399.99
Walmart

Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals

40% Off Eufy Robo Vacuum by Anker

Shark
Shark Ez Robot Vacuum With Self-empty Base
$288.00$499.00
Walmart
Anker
Eufy Robovac
$137.98$229.99
Amazon
iRobot
Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
$179.99$274.00
Amazon

Best Black Friday Handheld Vacuum Deals

15% Off Black + Decker Cordless Handheld Vacuum

Tzumi
Tzumi Ionvac Cordless Vacuum
$49.99
Macy's
BLACK+DECKER
Black+decker Cordless Lithium Dust Buster ...
$48.99$59.00
Walmart
ThisWorx
Thisworx Car Vacuum Cleaner
$34.99$44.97
Amazon

Best Black Friday Upright Vacuum Deals

50% Off Shark Pro Swivel Pet Upright Vacuum

Shark
Shark Pro Swivel Pet Upright Vacuum
$99.00$199.00
Walmart
Hoover
Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine
$199.99$249.99
Amazon
Bissell
Bissell 2252 Cleanview Swivel Upright Bagl...
$118.44$106.44
Amazon
