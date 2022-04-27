The Best Way Day Deals According To Wayfair-Obsessed R29 Readers

Congratulations, you've made it to 2022's home goods Superbowl: Way Day. Every year the formidable online furniture retailer, Wayfair, rolls out a whimsical 48-hours of up-to-80% off savings on office chairs, loveseats, kitchen bundles, and a plethora of cult-favorite essentials. Get your credit cards ready, because your eyes on this article means the price-slashed home goods games are officially on from now until midnight on April 28.
To help guide the indecisive, the overwhelmed, and those lost in the sea of Kelly Clarkson Home-hype, we curated 29 reader-vetted buys that, per our anonymous shopping data, have been the talk of the town for the past 365 days. Only the best of the best made this year's Way Day hit list — from ergonomic office chairs to outdoor furniture sets, convertible space-saving desks, air fryers, and plenty more. So, scroll on, quell that biggest-sale-of-the-year anxiety, and scoop up a handful of discounted best-selling home goodies, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.