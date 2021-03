Wayfair’s Bestselling Office Furniture Inside Real WFH Spaces

For many, it's been a full year since the shift from in-office to at-home work was made — and, over these last 365 days, a boatload of chairs and desks have been ordered online . Based on the anonymous shopping data we tap into each month , the bestselling office furniture that consistently tops the shopping ranks comes from Wayfair . Since the mega-home retailer with constant sales and seemingly endless stock is a beast to digest, we took the liberty of sifting through its virtual aisles for the top-rated buys backed by real people who WFH with them.