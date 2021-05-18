9 Memorial Day Mattress Deals That Are Already On Our Radar

After a past year and change of whirlwind uncertainty, it's the small things we've come to count on that bring us some much-needed relief — like, for instance, Memorial Day mattress sales. We can rest easy knowing that not only will the best mattresses with the highest reviews be marked down for the May 31 occasion but that deals on these sleep favorites are also already starting to pop off. There's everything from 35%-off Sealy's most wanted Cocoon Chill mattress to $200 off Saatva's bestselling classic hybrid mattress, up to $500 off Tempur-Pedic's pressure-relieving memory foam models, 20% off Casper mattresses plus free sleep bundles, and more. Scroll through our listicle of all the best mattress sales of Memorial Day 2021 that are well worth the contents of your piggy bank — and, be sure to circle back to this page for even steeper price cuts as the holiday weekend and its full breadth of deals come to frution.
Advertisement
From now until May 25, take 35% off Cocoon By Sealy's lineup of Chill Memory Foam mattresses and score a free bundle of sheets and pillows with purchase. No promo code required, discounts will be automatically applied at checkout.
From now until midnight May 25, shop Saatva’s Early Access sale and score $200 off any $975+ of the brand's bestselling sustainable mattresses. No promo code necessary.
Save $100 on Avocado’s green and latex mattresses or score $250 off the retailer’s new luxury plush mattress with promo code HONOR until June 7. Also, if you’re also in the market for some bed accessories, Avocado is offering $50 off linen sheets and duvet covers with the code GRATITUDE.
From now until June 7, save up to $500 on adjustable mattress sets, including but not limited to Tempur-Pedic's award-winning TEMPUR-Breeze mattress. No promo code required.
In honor of Memorial Day, Helix Sleep is taking $100 off purchases of $600+ with the code MEMORIALDAY100, $150. off purchases of $1,250+ with the code MEMORIALDAY150, and $200 off purchases of $1,750+ with the code MEMORIALDAY200.
Advertisement
Save up $599 dollars at DreamCloud's Early Memorial Day Weekend sale— from now until May 24, take $200 off mattresses and score a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillow set with purchase. No promo code required.
From now until May 23, Nectar is throwing in up to $399 worth of accessories with the brand's already discounted mattresses. No promo code required.
Run don't walk over to Brooklyn Bedding because from now until May 27 you can score 25% off sitewide with the promo code MEMORIAL25.
From now until May 31, get up to up 15% off Casper's top-rated mattresses or score up 20% off on the brand's bestselling and cost-effective mattress bundles.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.