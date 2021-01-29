10 Mattress Toppers That Will Make The Earth (& Your Back) Happy

If you're looking for a way to extend your current mattress's life before investing in a new one OR are yearning for a quick fix to modify the firmness of a newer purchase, then an organic mattress topper is a top option. And, what better way to snuggle up than with a topper that boasts natural materials that are free of any harmful industrial processes? Scroll on to get a little more intimately acquainted with the bestselling sustainable mattress pads out there — according to the eco-sleepers who swear by (and catch Z's on) them.