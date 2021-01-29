10 Mattress Toppers That Will Make The Earth (& Your Back) Happy

2021 is already in full swing and with a new year comes fresh resolutions to do better with our wellness, spaces, finances, and the environment around us. Sustainability remains at the forefront of our minds, translating to our homes in the form of the goods we choose to buy — especially where our sleep is concerned. We're tackling eco-consciousness from the comfort of our beds with earth-friendly companies that provide just-as-cozy alternatives to the mattress's more-affordable cousin: aka the mattress topper.
If you're looking for a way to extend your current mattress's life before investing in a new one OR are yearning for a quick fix to modify the firmness of a newer purchase, then an organic mattress topper is a top option. And, what better way to snuggle up than with a topper that boasts natural materials that are free of any harmful industrial processes? Scroll on to get a little more intimately acquainted with the bestselling sustainable mattress pads out there — according to the eco-sleepers who swear by (and catch Z's on) them.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.