From Sustainable To Affordable, The Internet’s Best Duvet Covers Are Always Cozy

Take a good look at yourself in the mirror and ask, "Are the glory days of my comforter officially a thing of the past?" If the answer is a "yes," or you simply dream of a better bedding tomorrow for yourself, then duvet covers are a great place to start. These wide-ranging cotton, linen, and microfiber, textiles are, to put it simply, blanket-cases that adorn duvets. They also, more often than not, dictate the aesthetic of your space. Unsurprisingly, the bedding industry is a vast one — but we plucked 12 of the best duvet covers from the internet that can complement your decor and enhance your everyday snoozes.
Advertisement
We broke our findings down into multiple top-searched categories: including cozy, sustainable, and affordable, to name a few. Prepare to be dazzled (and snuggled) by the upcoming the array of duvet covers and welcome the influx of room decor-inspo that's here to refresh your home for 2022. You may just want to cover that boring comforter, but we still hope you score the best product for you, below.
Best Cozy Duvet Covers
For those cold, tundra-biome-adjacent winter nights, a cozy duvet cover always does the trick. Target's shaggy faux fur set was made for the antithesis of hot sleepers, while Coyuchi's luxury, organic cotton flannel duvet is sure to give you a tad more breathing room. Or, look to Urban Outfitters for its 100% cotton and stylish, tufted duvet cover that comes in a whopping 10 colorways.
Best Sustainable Duvet Covers
The only downfall of sustainable bedding is the price. In order to ethically produce their threads, choose eco-friendly fabrics, and counteract their carbon footprints, retailers need a little more compensation. That being said, the juice is worth the sustainable squeeze. Quince, Pact, and Parachute (plus myriad other companies) are home to top-reviewed, star-studded duvet covers made with premium, low-impact fibers.
Advertisement
Best Affordable Duvet Covers
For our savings-savvy folk, we found three worthy contenders for best duvet covers under $50. Amazon and Nordstrom are sure bets when it comes to affordable bedding, but we mustn't forget the budget-friendly treasure trove that is H&M home's section. All cater to different bedroom aesthetics, are featured in multiple colorways, and won't eat away (too much) at this month's rent fund.
Best Duvet Covers On Amazon
Bedsure’s inventory of viral satin pillowcases, wearable blankets, and low-priced sheets solidified the brand's spot in the Amazon Bedding Hall Of Fame. But, there's also some steep competition floating around on site. Much-loved sustainable brand Buffy along with Simple & Opulence's 1,000+ reviewed and 4.6-star rated duvet cover are more excellent options.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.